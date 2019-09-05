Pan-Pearl River Delta can be boon to HK

Aerial view of Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region File photo: VCG

After announcing a four-action plan to ease social unrest in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Thursday headed for the 2019 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Chief Executive Joint Conference, seeking more opportunities for Hong Kong companies and young Hongkongers during the economic downturn."It only took four hours to reach Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from the Kowloon West station," the chief executive wrote on her social media account, reminding Hongkongers the convenience of intraregion travel.Getting more involved in the economic development of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region could help Hong Kong regain momentum in its economic growth, experts noted. Lam's trip amid the current circumstances showed authorities are taking tangible actions to move forward, they said.Hong Kong's economy is facing increasing risks with many sectors under great pressure, Lo Kam Yam, president of Hong Kong Commerce & Industry Associations, told the Global Times.The conference is being held in Nanning from Thursday to Friday.According to local news outlet Guangxi Daily on Thursday, Hong Kong investors had put money into 6,928 enterprises in Guangxi as of June, with a contractual investment of $27.5 billion.In recent years, Guangxi and Hong Kong have established cooperation mechanisms in five key sectors - manufacturing relocation, professional services, tourism, finance, and transportation and logistics. These mechanisms have been established under the Pan-Pearl River Regional Cooperation mechanism, said the report.Hong Kong and Guangxi also have been striving to promote the construction of new passageways and guarantee daily transportation between two sides with a total of 390 sailing in the first seven months of the year, according to the report.The decision by Lam to attend the meeting in itself shows that the top priority for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is now to focus on improving the economy and livelihoods of Hong Kong people, said Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong."For Hong Kong to be successful, the most important thing is the economy and people's livelihood and regional cooperation is the only direction for that," Choi told the Global Times on Thursday. "Without cooperating with the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong has no future. I think everybody should know that."Lam on Wednesday announced a four-step plan aiming to restore order and revive the economy in Hong Kong. The four actions included the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill, and responses to "five demands" made by protesters, in what she called a starting point for moving the city forward from months of unrest that "shocked and saddened" Hong Kong residents.With one-fifth of China's land area, one third of its population and more than one-third of the nation's GDP, the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region is one of the most dynamic and promising regions in China in terms of economic growth.Hong Kong industries are highly complementary with those in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, and as an international logistics, trading and financing hub, Hong Kong could help more mainland-based companies to go abroad, analysts said."As an international financial hub, Hong Kong could shore up cooperation with cities in the region and play an intermediary role," Liang Haiming, an economist at Hainan University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Liang said more IPOs from companies in the region would be welcomed in Hong Kong to help enhance the HKSAR's role as a global financial center, when the unrest ends and Hong Kong regains its stability.During the meeting, Lam may focus on creating job opportunities for Hong Kong youth through closer cooperation between Hong Kong and other cities in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, after she committed to addressing social issues that concern young people, Lo said.Lam is also expected to talk more about how to create talent-introduction mechanisms for both sides, he said.