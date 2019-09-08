First cargo train from Afghanistan to China via Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan departs

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2019 shows the first cargo train leaving the port city of Hairatan for China in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan. The first cargo train from Afghanistan to China via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan departed on Thursday, Uzbek state-owned railway company Uzbekistan Railways has said. The official ceremony for the departure of the train was held at the Hairatan railway station in Afghanistan, the Uzbek company said in a statement. The train is loaded with 41 containers of semi-finished stone of mineral talcum powder, according to the company. (Photo: Xinhua)

