Pakistan observes defense day amid escalating tensions with India

Pakistani soldiers display their skills during an event to celebrate the Defense Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan observed the country's Defense Day on Friday to commemorate the nation's unity and will to defend the country during the war against India in 1965. (Photo: Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)

Pakistan observed the country's 54th Defence Day on Friday to commemorate the nation's unity and will to defend the country during the war against India in 1965 amid current tensions with India over Kashmir issue.On the occasion, Pakistani President Arif Alvi issued a message saying that inspired by the spirit of 1965, Pakistan has successfully confronted various internal challenges and defeated external conspiracies and by imbibing the nation with the passion for self-sufficiency.Prime Minister Imran Khan in his separate message said that Sept. 6 stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by gallant soldiers and the valiant armed forces are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland.The Defense Day was started with a 31-gun salute in early morning in memory of the martyrs here and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals.Addressing a ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi Friday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa categorically stated that Pakistan's armed forces would not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland in the conventional war and the fight against terrorism.The war memorial day this time has also been called for solidarity with the Kashmiri people by the government as public offices throughout the country planned to be closed at 3:00 p.m. local time and employees will attend different ceremonies, according to a notification from the Ministry of Interior.Tensions rise between Pakistan and India over the latter's decision to revoke the Indian-controlled Kashmir's special status in last month.

