Pakistan observes defense day amid escalating tensions with India

Pakistani soldiers display their skills during an event to celebrate the Defense Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan observed the country's Defense Day on Friday to commemorate the nation's unity and will to defend the country during the war against India in 1965. (Photo: Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)
Pakistani people visit an exhibition during an event to celebrate the Defense Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan observed the country's Defense Day on Friday to commemorate the nation's unity and will to defend the country during the war against India in 1965. (Photo: Umar Qayyum/Xinhua)
Air Force cadets take part in a march at the mausoleum of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Defense Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan celebrated Defense Day on Friday. (Photo: Str/Xinhua)
An Air Force cadet marches at the mausoleum of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Defense Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan celebrated Defense Day on Friday. (Photo: Str/Xinhua)
People visit an army museum on the occasion of Defense Day in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2019. Pakistan celebrated Defense Day on Friday. (Photo: Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)
