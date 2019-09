Children practice ballet dance at Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon

A girl is guided by a teacher at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl practices ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children practice ballet dance at the Myanmar Ballet School in Yangon, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2019. Myanmar ballet school has been offering ballet classes for children and adults from both home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)