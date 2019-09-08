Amal Mutahar makes Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019. Yemen's girls are very skilled in cooking "Bint al-Sahn," a large flaky pastry kneaded from a mixture of flour, water, eggs, sugar and clarified butter that gives the dish a shiny golden color. The dough is sprinkled with nigella seeds. The dish is served warm with natural Yemeni honey drizzled on top. Young people adore this sweet dish. This is the must-served dish in any engagement and wedding parties, especially in the northern parts of the country. (Photo: Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)





Amal Mutahar shows Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn after it baked in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar rolls each dough's balls to make Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar divides the dough into six balls to make Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar shows a piece of flaky layer of Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn after she bakes it in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar collects ingredients needed to make Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar prepares to put pastry into oven to bake Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar brushes a beaten egg on the top of a dough to make Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.

Amal Mutahar brushes layer with clarified butter to make Yemeni dish Bint al-Sahn in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 4, 2019.