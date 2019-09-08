Scenery at Zhagana scenic area in NW China's Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/8 13:50:13

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the scenery at Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the scenery at Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the scenery at Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the scenery at Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

