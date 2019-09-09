Dazzling handicrafts seen at 4th China-Arab States Expo

A Ugandan exhibitor plays drum to attract visitors during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A girl watches handicrafts from Africa during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Handicrafts from Egypt are on display during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A visitor (R) chooses products from Pakistan during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Ghananian exhibitors sell purses during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2019. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 5, 2019 shows copper decorations from a Pakistani exhibitor during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows bottles from an Egyptian exhibitor during the 4th China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Visitors have been dazzled by handicrafts from paricipating countries and regions at the expo. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

