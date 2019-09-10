British lawmakers vote to reject second gov't bid for snap election

Newly elected Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Newly-elected Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson took office as the British prime minister on Wednesday amid the rising uncertainties of Brexit. The latest development came after Theresa May formally stepped down as the leader of the country and Johnson was invited by the Queen to form the government. (Photo: Xinhua)

British lawmakers on Monday night voted to reject Prime Minister Boris Johnson's second bid for a snap general election, dealing another heavy blow to his Brexit strategy.The legislators voted 293 to 46 to turn down the government's wish to hold a general election on Oct. 15. The next general election is scheduled for 2022.It is the second time that Johnson failed to get sufficient two-thirds majority at the House of Commons required by law for an early general election. His first bid was voted down in the parliament last Wednesday.Before the late-night vote, the prime minister told the parliament that an early election is the only way to resolve the country's current Brexit deadlock.