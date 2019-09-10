Xi stresses synergy, coordination, efficiency in advancing reform

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), presided over the 10th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform Monday.



Xi, also Chinese president, chairman of the Central Military Commission and head of the central committee for deepening overall reform, said that efforts should be made to strengthen the synergy, coordination and efficiency in advancing reform and to make institutions in all areas more mature and in better shape.



"To implement the reform tasks set by the central committee since the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, we must consolidate and deepen the achievements we have made in addressing institutional obstacles, institutional obstruction and policy innovation over the years," Xi said.



Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central committee for deepening overall reform, also attended.



The meeting reviewed and approved a series of documents concerning promoting the integrated development of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, creating a better environment to support the reform and development of private enterprises, promoting high-quality development of trade, implementing the strategy for ensuring the supply of major farm produce, coordinating supervision of financial infrastructure and intensifying fight against plastic pollution.



The meeting demanded efforts to promote the integration and co-existence of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.



The meeting stressed the need to support the development of private business, and to ensure the equal utilization of production factors by various kinds of business ownerships and their participation in market competition in an open, fair and just manner, and equally enjoying protection by law.



To pursue high-quality trade development, technical and institutional innovation and new types of business shall be encouraged, it said.



The meeting stressed the need to remove institutional obstacles and make efforts to secure a much easier flow of labor and talent in various sectors through broader channels.



It also made arrangements on establishing a rational, safe and highly-efficient key farm produce supply system which takes ensuring national food security as its bottom line.



The meeting urged efforts to strengthen overall supervision and control over key financial infrastructure and promote the formation of a well-organized, effective, advanced, reliable and flexible financial infrastructure system.



Stressing smart development and enhancing social governance capacity, the meeting also demanded efforts to advocate a simple, moderate, green and low-carbon lifestyle.



Efforts should be made to increase the supply of green products and regulate the recycle and reuse of plastic waste, so as to control plastic pollution in an effective and orderly way, the meeting said.