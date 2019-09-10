DPRK fires unidentified projectiles: Yonhap

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired unidentified projectiles twice from a western region toward the East Sea on Tuesday local time, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The projectiles were launched in an easterly direction from an inland area in the South Pyongan Province, the JCS said, without providing further details."Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a release.