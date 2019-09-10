Pic story of teacher who devotes herself to rural education in China's Jiangxi

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019 shows Tu Youyou playing the piano to welcome students during an opening ceremony of new semester at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. After graduating from normal education major in 2013, Tu worked as an assistant in a training institution and did community work, but she always dreamed of being a teacher. In 2016, she passed the teacher recruitment examination of Jiangxi Province and became a rural teacher. In the past three years, Tu Youyou has won the recognition of her students' parents. Now, the 29-year-old rural teacher is the principal of Shangban primary school. In the school, most of students are left-behind children. Tu Youyou found that many of them were interested in music, dance, painting and sports. To enrich children's life, she invited voluntary teachers in 2018 to set up various courses, including dance, piano, taekwondo and tennis, and studied piano on her own for teaching. Students call her "sister principal" and are willing to share their stories with her. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tu Youyou (L) talks with a mother about her child's performance on holiday at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 1, 2019.

Tu Youyou (front) teaches students taekwondo at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019 shows a national flag raising ceremony at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

Tu Youyou watches pupils having class at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou (3rd L) escorts children back home after school at Caojia Village in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou braids a girl's hair at Caojia Village in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou (R) carries new books together with a student at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 1, 2019.

Tu Youyou (1st R) has dinner with teachers and students at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Principal Tu Youyou (2nd L) instructs pupils in dance at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou (2nd L) gives an English lesson at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou (1st R) and her students walk to a rehearsal room at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 2, 2019.

Tu Youyou plays the piano to welcome students during an opening ceremony of new semester at Shangban primary school in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 1, 2019

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019 shows Tu Youyou escorting children back home after school at Caojia Village in Luoting Township, Wanli District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province.