Xi meets representatives of outstanding units, individuals in education circles
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/10 15:43:59
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with representatives of outstanding units and individuals in education circles at the Great Hall of the People, extending Teachers' Day greetings to teachers and workers in education circles across the country.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shook hands with and joined a group photo of the representatives who were among those honored at a ceremony celebrating Teachers' Day.