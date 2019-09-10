Oriental melodies fill ancient city in Uzbekistan

Musicians peform at the XII Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on August 27. Photo: Xie Wenting/GT

In the ancient Registan Square in Uzbekistan's Samarkand where students from Islamic seminaries used to pray centuries ago, oriental music performed by musicians from all over the world echoed under the dome of magnificent mosques.The XII Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival, one of the most significant music events in Central Asia, which was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan's second largest city from August 26 to 30, attracted hundreds of local audiences who zealously sat in the open, enjoying the rhythms and many who did not get the tickets stood outside the square for hours in order to hear the music originating from the stage. This year, the music festival featured 146 musicians from 33 countries, including China.Zhu Zhizhong, director of Professional Committee of Chinese Folk Music and Art, is one of the nine international juries of the music festival. Zhu told the Global Times that the programs of this year's festival are at "a very high standard and full of variety.""The show has presented music from different cultures including nomadic culture, farming culture, hunting culture and many others," Zhu said.

A general view of the Registan Square where the XII Sharq Taronalari International Music Festival was organized in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on August 27. Photo: Xie Wenting/GT