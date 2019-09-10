China slams German foreign minister's meeting with HK separatist

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying speaks at a daily breifing. File photo: VCG

China on Tuesday slammed Germany's foreign minister for meeting on Monday with Hong Kong separatist Joshua Wong Chi-fung, lodging a solemn representation with the German side."The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the German side for allowing Hong Kong separatists to enter Germany and conduct anti-China and secession activities, as well as Foreign Minister Maas' undisguised contact with a figure like Wong," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a routine press conference on Tuesday.Hua's remarks came after foreign reports said that Maas met with Wong on Monday."German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel clearly stated last week during her visit to China that she supports 'one country, two systems' and opposes violence," Hua said."We wonder, what is Germany's intention by allowing Wong to conduct activities in Germany and making contact with Maas?" she asked."We urge the German side to stick to their promises and avoid sending wrong signals to Hong Kong's radical secessionist forces. We also urge Maas, as Germany's foreign minister, to abide to the most basic international law and basic principles in international relations, for him to do things that benefit the development of China-Germany relations, not to become a destroyer of it," Hua said.Hua also reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs that no other foreign government, organization or individual has the right to interfere, and any secessionist attempts are doomed to fail.Global Times