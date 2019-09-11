In pics: handmade moon cakes in Yongqing Township, China's Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/11 16:13:50

A shop assistant displays handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)


 

A shop assistant prepare to bake the handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo) 


 

Shop assistants make handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)


 


 

