In pics: handmade moon cakes in Yongqing Township, China's Hebei

A shop assistant displays handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)





A shop assistant prepare to bake the handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)





Shop assistants make handmade moon cakes at a cake shop in Yongqing Township of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept.10, 2019. China's Mid-Autumn Festival is usually marked by family reunions, with a long-standing tradition of enjoying the sight of the full moon while eating moon cakes together. This year's festival falls on Sept. 13. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)



