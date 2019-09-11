Local villagers shake off poverty through plantation, livestock breeding in Xinjiang

Farmers pick grapes in Langgar Township of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A villager checks flowers at home in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 18, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A woman feeds a cow in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A woman and her daughter work at a dovecote in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A farmer picks roses in Aral Township of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 2, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A woman and her son check the condition of a pigeon in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2019. Many local villagers in Xinjiang have lifted themselves out of poverty through plantation and livestock breeding. In the past five years, about 1.89 million people in Kashgar, Hotan, Aksu and Kizilsu Kirgiz shaked off poverty, reducing the poverty headcount ratio from 29.1 to 10.9 percent in the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)