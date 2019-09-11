HOME >>
ARTS
Forum on fashion design and application held during Beijing Design Week
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/11 18:18:40
As part of the ongoing Beijing Design Week, a forum about fashion design and application was held on Wednesday in Beijing.
The forum was hosted by the Beijing Topnew Group and Beijing Design Week.
The keynote speech by Guo Sirui focused on how design allowed a small industry zone in East Beijing's Zhangjiawan to transform into a hub for creative businesses.
Following it and two other speeches about fashion design and CG technology was a round-table talk about the development of fashion design and high technology.
RELATED ARTICLES:
XJTU-POLIMI Joint School of Design and Innovation Center Settles in Western China Science and Technology Innovation Harbor
NCPA’s Taihu Stage Design Centre holds public open event
Princess Diana inspires designs at New York Fashion Week
Posted in:
ART
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus