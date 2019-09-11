Bands from home and abroad to play 5th Beijing International Pop Music Week

Chinese singer Xiaojuan (left) and her Valley Children bandmate attend the press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of Guo Zhikai

The organizers of the 2019 Beijing International Pop Music Festival highlighted several performers and performances for the event at a press conference at Beijing's China Millennium Monument on Tuesday.Many musicians and bands including the Greek composer, pianist, and music producer Yanni, Chinese singer Yang Mingyi and Chinese bands Valley Children and Hanggai will participate in the festival, according to the organizers.Xiaojuan, the lead singer of Valley Children, said at the conference that they would cooperate with some well-known domestic dancers and electronic musicians for a performance on November 13.The 15-year-old Hanggai said it will work with a brass band to sing classic and traditional folk songs on December 21, and Yanni, the first foreign musician to perform at the Forbidden City, will hold two performances at the Great Hall of the People on November 9 and 10.In addition to these highly anticipated performances, other music concerts and related events such as exhibitions and forums will also be held throughout the festival.Music charity events will also give young music lovers more opportunities to watch pop music performances.