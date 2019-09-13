Lantern fair celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival held in China's Jiangsu

Colorful lanterns are displayed during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2019. The lantern fair is held here from Sept. 12 to Oct. 8. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

An actor performs on a vessel during a lighting ceremony of a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2019. The lantern fair is held here from Sept. 12 to Oct. 8. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

An artist from southeast China's Taiwan performs during a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2019. The lantern fair is held here from Sept. 12 to Oct. 8. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Actresses perform during a lighting ceremony of a lantern fair celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Zhouzhuang Township of Kunshan City in east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 12, 2019. The lantern fair is held here from Sept. 12 to Oct. 8. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)