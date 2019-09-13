British PM to meet with EU leader over Brexit

"The prime minister will be travelling to Luxembourg at lunchtime on Monday to hold talks with President Juncker on



It will be the first meeting between the prime minister and Juncker, the outgoing European Commission chief, since Johnson took office in July. No breakthrough is expected from the upcoming meeting.



"And afterwards, the prime minister will meet with Prime Minister (Xavier) Bettel of Luxembourg," she said.



The Luxembourg trip is Johnson's latest efforts to meet with key European leaders, including the ones from Germany, France and outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk.



The meeting is part of of a continuing effort by the British government to seek a Brexit deal before the Halloween deadline, the spokeswoman said. "We are working hard to get a deal and having discussions about a deal, but there is a long way to go."



Johnson repeatedly said that he will take his country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, and he will not ask Brussels for "another pointless delay" of Brexit.



Brexit has been delayed twice already because of British lawmakers' refusal to ratify the agreement, reached by the European Union and Theresa May when she was the prime minister.

