Soybean futures extend gains on trade optimism

Photo:Xinhua
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures settled mixed on Friday, with soybeans rising on optimism over US-China trade talks.
The most active wheat contract for December delivery was down 0.25 cent, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 4.835 US dollars per bushel. December corn was up 1.5 cents, or 0.41 percent, to 3.6875 dollars per bushel. November soybeans were up 3.25 cents, or 0.36 percent, to 8.9875 dollars per bushel.
CBOT soybean futures rose on follow-through buying, as the latest development on US-China trade scenario supported the market.
China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council will exclude some agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from the additional tariffs on US goods, official sources said Friday.
China supports domestic companies in purchasing a certain amount of US farm produce in line with the rules of the market and the World Trade Organization, according to sources with the National Development and Reform Commission
and the Ministry of Commerce
.
The trade news largely overshadowed fresh crop forecasts from the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday, which projected corn and soybean harvests in the United States above trade expectations.
CBOT wheat futures went down on technical selling and profit taking, while corn futures gained on spillover support from higher soybeans.