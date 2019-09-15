China's national flags waved at peak of Lion Rock in Hong Kong

Residents wave China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) at the peak of Lion Rock in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 14, 2019. Over 100 Hong Kong residents waved the flags and held banners reading "Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China" and "Stopping violence, ending the chaos and restoring order" here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)





