Migrant quails in S. Gaza

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/15 12:53:47

A Palestinian displays migrant quails on the beach in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian removes a migrant quail snared in a net on the beach in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian removes a migrant quail snared in a net on the beach in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian displays migrant quails on the beach in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian removes a migrant quail snared in a net on the beach in southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo: Khaled Omar/Xinhua)


 



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus