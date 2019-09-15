CAITA rally in full swing

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
The annual China-ASEAN
International Touring Assembly and the China-ASEAN Journalists Rally (CAITA) is in full swing as it traveled to the Laos capital Vientiane on Sunday, after leaving Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region earlier last week.
Drivers left Nanning on Wednesday morning to start their nearly 5,000-kilometer journey. The 161 drivers, who have already traveled through Vietnam, will visit Laos, Thailand and Malaysia before ending their race in Singapore on September 28.
CAITA, which has been held annually since 2006, is part of the events to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and ASEAN.
Organizers hope the rally race will boost further exchanges between China and ASEAN countries.