Silent Hongkongers awakened by patriotic quick flashing

Residents wave China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) at the peak of Lion Rock in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 14, 2019. Over 100 Hong Kong residents waved the flags and held banners reading "Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China" and "Stopping violence, ending the chaos and restoring order" here on Saturday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hundreds of Hongkongers organized quick flashing on Saturday to show their patriotic sentiment, and in hopes of awakening silent Hongkongers to end the current chaos and bring prosperity back to the city.On Saturday afternoon, around 300 people who claim to love the country and love Hong Kong waved Chinese national flags at Kowloon Bay's Amoy Plaza and sang the Chinese national anthem.Some participants chanted, "Police, keep it up!" Others unfolded a banner which said, "No time to waste for us to protect Hong Kong; residents and police should join hands to work together."This was part of the "flash singing national anthem" campaign launched by patriotic Hong Kong people. On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in the Olympian City shopping mall, waving Chinese national flags and singing the national anthem.Saturday's rally was organized to show support for a Hong Kong teacher beaten by black-clad protesters for singing the national anthem in Amoy Plaza on Wednesday evening. The protesters hit him on the face and took away his mobile phone.However, skirmishes broke out on Saturday as more and more protesters wearing black facemasks came to the plaza and disturbed patriotic residents who were singing the national anthem. Some even aimed a laser pointer at the eyes of a young girl.A patriotic middle-aged man was hit in the arm by a black-clad protester with a knife. Two more were besieged by rioters, kicked to the ground and hit by sharp tools.The situation subsided only when the police moved in to make arrests.The flash campaign launched by patriotic Hongkongers was organized and coordinated on WeChat's group chats. As Friday's event was held peacefully, the one on Saturday saw clashes.The Global Times reporter requested entry into a WeChat group, and the group manager requested the reporter to show a press card. After the reporter did, the manager said, "A just person needs no mask."The Global Times reporter saw a post circulating in the WeChat group that includes nearly 500 patriotic Hong Kong people. The post listed a number of rules for attending such rallies, including "When you finish singing, just leave and do not get involved in confrontations or squabbles," and "Take away the national flags and do not abandon them after you finish."Lee organized Friday's flash campaign at Olympian City. He told the Global Times such campaigns attract more ordinary people to join and make patriotic compatriots more united.Lee believes that the continuous violence has not only affected ordinary people's lives, but also dampened the moral bottom line of Chinese people. The campaigns have awakened the patriotic sentiment of many silent Hongkongers."We will not allow this Pearl of the Orient to be destroyed and we hope Hong Kong can end the chaos and resume past prosperity," Lee said.