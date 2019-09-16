HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
HK needs stronger common interests
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/16
Hong Kong has broad space for profit distribution and cultural diversity, as long as the city is politically stable. To treasure Hong Kong’s rule of law is to treasure Hong Kong’s future.
