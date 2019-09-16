5-magnitude quake hits NW China: CENC

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/16 21:42:15
A 5-magnitude earthquake jolted Zhangye City in northwest China's Gansu Province at 8:48 p.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 11 km, was monitored at 38.6 degrees north latitude and 100.35 degrees east longitude, the CENC said in a report. 



