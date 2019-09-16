Abandoning Taiwan reflects a trend

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: IC

The Solomon Islands has cut its "diplomatic relations" with the island of Taiwan and switched to Beijing. This is the sixth country Taiwan has lost as a "diplomatic ally" since Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen took office. There are only 16 "allies" left for Taiwan.The island of Taiwan is not a country. No major powers in the world recognize that it has sovereign status. A few small states as its "diplomatic allies" have also abandoned it.The Tsai authority soon accused the Chinese mainland of engaging in "dollar diplomacy." It was extremely ridiculous. It is the Taiwan authority that has relied on money to maintain improper foreign relations. They have not yet figured out the world's general trend, believing that money can settle everything.It is worth noting that the US Congress and the Trump administration in 2018 repeatedly warned that countries breaking "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan may lose Washington's assistance and even face US sanctions. Solomon's move fully demonstrates the limitations of US pressure.It is a general trend that Taiwan will continue to lose its existing "diplomatic allies" and may even have no ally at all. US support cannot change such a trend. The reason is quite simple: China has been playing a significant role in all aspects of the global economy and politics. There is no reason for any normal country to stand opposite China.There have been "diplomatic battles" across the Taiwan Straits. Taiwan authorities poached a few of Beijing's diplomatic allies through its "silver bullet" diplomacy.But such cases have gradually disappeared. Most small nations' moves to abandon Taiwan are no longer a bid to maximize aid. Establishing diplomatic relations has become their long-term strategic choice."Taiwan independence" has already been a political label of self-deception. It is no longer a so-called political belief. Most Taiwan independence forces have become political opportunists. What they are concerned most about is how to use cross-Straits confrontations to seek their own political interests.The Solomon Islands is a South Pacific nation. Its shift from the island of Taiwan to Beijing will not only irritate some Americans, but also unnerve some political forces in Australia. They will interpret the change as "an expansion of China's sphere of influence," refusing to recognize such natural consequences of China's rise. China has already become the second-largest economy of the world, but they hope to treat the country the way they did three or four decades ago.Both the US and Australia have diplomatic relations with China. Elites in the two countries have no reason to expect small countries like the Solomon Islands to continue having relations with Taiwan. Those small countries should be more cautious and obey the rules. They need to follow the trend in the changing world.Taiwan has reportedly pledged a fund to help the Solomon Islands, but it turned out to be in vain. The Solomon Islands' severing ties with Taiwan will definitely increase the pressure and cost for the island to keep its "diplomatic circle." It's destined to be a costly and risky game simply because Taiwan is not a country.It's hoped Washington will also accept the reality that Taiwan's "diplomatic allies" are dwindling. The US is a big country with many interests. It's particularly important for Washington to follow the trend in formulating and implementing its own strategies.