Russian operator launches trial 5G network aided by Huawei

Russian mobile operator Beeline has launched tests of 5G network equipment by China's telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, the Chinese edition of Sputnik reported on Tuesday.Implemented in a pilot area near Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the maximum broadband speed could reach 2.19 Gbps, said the report.Numerous models of smartphones including the Huawei Mate 20 X and Huawei Mate X were used during the test, according to a report by Netherlands-based Telecompaper on Monday.Infrastructure operator Russian Towers provided the pilot area with the infrastructure, said the Telecompaper report. The new 5G pilot area is the second for Beeline.In October 2018, VimpelCom, a brand of Beeline, and Huawei held a demonstration showcasing 5G mobile connection technologies. A dialogue between the speakers was conducted using a hologram - a digitized image transmitted through mixed reality glasses. Holographic communication technology requires high bandwidth and low latency, which will only be made possible by the mass deployment of 5G networks.Beeline and Huawei signed an agreement to pursue the joint development of 5G in Russia in May last year.Zhao Lei, the head of Huawei's division in Russia, was quoted as saying in the Sputnik report that Huawei's support for Russia's first 5G-ready network deployment plan will help the development of local digital infrastructure and improve local residents' living standard.At the end of August, Russian mobile operator MTS teamed up with Huawei for a 5G pilot program in Moscow.Huawei plans to recruit 500 people by the end of 2019 and attract 1,000 new specialists over the next five years, Moscow-based business daily Vedomosti reported in August.