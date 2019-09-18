Patriotic HKers clean up historical monument vandalized by rioters

The day before the 88th anniversary of the "September 18 Incident", the start of Japan's invasion of China, several patriotic Hong Kong residents spontaneously organized a clean-up campaign after rioters on Tuesday vandalized the Wu Kau Tang monument, the only state-level monument to commemorate heroes who died in their resistance against Japanese invasion in Hong Kong.
These patriotic Hong Kong residents came to Wu Kau Tang late night Tuesday to clean up spray-painted graffiti and insulting words left on the monument, paying tribute to national heroes.
"We can't tolerate anymore, as I was outraged by such act of insulting our national heroes," Chung Wah Sun, a local resident, who arrived at the memorial park in Wu Kau Tang around 10 pm, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Chung, along with five friends, drove about an hour from Kowloon to the park, as he said they could not wait till Wednesday, the 88th anniversary of the "September 18 Incident," to do the clean-up work. "It is not a matter about the political divergence inside Hong Kong society; such act implies new battles with external forces," he said.
The monument in Wu Kau Tang was established to commemorate East River Column, a group of guerrilla fighters who bravely fought against Japanese invaders during the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong. They also reinforced anti-Japanese forces and protected people in the region during the World War II.
Vandalizing the memorial monument commemorating war heroes shows the arrogance of young Hong Kong riot
ers. Some of them ignore their Chinese nationality and also lack the understanding of Chinese history, patriotic Hong Kong residents believed.
Two veterans who fought in the war against Japanese aggression and now live in New Territories had intended to participate in the clean-up campaign, Ng Hoi Kin, a local resident, told the Global Times. "However, those two elderly residents decided to pay tribute to the monument on Wednesday, reminding all the Hong Kong people not to forget the history and condemning such malicious acts," Ng said.
Hong Kong legislator Gary Chan Hak-kan harshly criticized the barbaric act of vandalism, saying it is unacceptable that anti-government rioters expressing their discontent against their nation.
It's very necessary to learn history, and "such act reminded us traitors like Wang Jingwei," Chan said in a post published on his Facebook page.
In 2015, the State Council, China's cabinet, listed the monument at Wu Kau Tang as one of the state-level memorial facilities and sites commemorating the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.