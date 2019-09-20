HK police turn to Weibo for support

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2019 shows a media briefing held by the Hong Kong police in south China's Hong Kong. The Hong Kong police said Friday that a total of 18 people have been arrested for unlawful assemblies and violent acts at the Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 13 and Sept. 1. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

While Hong Kong police are being blamed for so-called arbitrary arrests and torture by Western media and NGOs, some police officers are turning to Chinese Twitter-like Weibo to seek support from mainland netizens.The netizens showered Hong Kong frontline officers with their support, and welcomed officers to open Weibo accounts for more communication with them, as months of unrest has become ever more challenging for the Hong Kong Police Force.Early Friday, Weibo account "We Are Wives of Hong Kong Police" said two officers surnamed Tse and Kong will open Weibo accounts on Friday, according to a reliable source.The two police officers refer to Tse Chun-chung, Chief Superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, and Kong Wing-cheung, Senior Superintendent (Media Liaison and Communication) of the Police Public Relations Branch, who won the hearts of Chinese netizens over their forceful tone and professionalism at press conferences since August.About 1,000 Weibo users left comments on the post, saying they welcome more Hong Kong police officers, and said "please enjoy the warm support and care of mainland people."The Weibo account of the wives of Hong Kong police was launched in late August, and had more than 130,000 followers as of Friday.The post was made after several Hong Kong police officers and their family opened Weibo accounts.Lau Chak-kei, who attracted wide attention for pointing a shotgun at rioters in self-defense outside Kwai Chung police station on July 30, has become a cyber star on Weibo, after he posted his first picture to greet his supporters on Monday since he launched his personal Weibo page in 2011, and he has gained more than 330,000 followers as of Friday."After I was injured on July 30, many people from the mainland sent messages to me to express their concern. I tried to re-launch my Weibo account to say 'Thank-you' to them," Lau told the Global Times on Friday."I can feel the strong support of our mainland friends, making us no longer feel alone," a frontline officer, who preferred not to be named, told the Global Times.When NGOs like Amnesty International accused Hong Kong police of "abuses and torture" of protesters, many frontline officers told the Global Times they've been suffering from unjust views from the global society.No fatal incident has been reported from more than two months of unrest, which have escalated into violence and chaos, as police officers have been acting with restraint.