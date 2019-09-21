Chinese companies in Kuwait hold marathon to mark PRC founding anniversary

Chinese and foreign employees from Chinese companies take part in a marathon in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Sept. 20, 2019. A marathon organized by the Chinese companies in Kuwait is held in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait, on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Xinhua

