Circle of Light Moscow International Festival held in Moscow, Russia

Fireworks are displayed during the Circle of Light Moscow International Festival in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2019. The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival runs from Sept. 20 to 24 this year. (Photo: Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

People watch a light show during the Circle of Light Moscow International Festival in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2019. The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival runs from Sept. 20 to 24 this year. (Photo: Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks during the Circle of Light Moscow International Festival in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 21, 2019. The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival runs from Sept. 20 to 24 this year. (Photo: Maxim Chernavsky/Xinhua)