"Revision: the art of recycling" art exhibition held in Burnaby, Canada

A visitor takes a look at an artwork which is built by recycled materials during the "Revision: the art of recycling" art exhibition at Burnaby Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby, Canada, Sept. 21, 2019. Artists showcased their creativity by recycling waste materials and discarded objects into art to raise awareness of environment protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

A table lamp which is built by recycled materials is displayed during the "Revision: the art of recycling" art exhibition at Burnaby Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby, Canada, Sept. 21, 2019. Artists showcased their creativity by recycling waste materials and discarded objects into art to raise awareness of environment protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes a look at an artwork made with plastic bags during the "Revision: the art of recycling" art exhibition at Burnaby Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby, Canada, Sept. 21, 2019. Artists showcased their creativity by recycling waste materials and discarded objects into art to raise awareness of environment protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor takes a look at an artwork which is built by used syringes during the "Revision: the art of recycling" art exhibition at Burnaby Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby, Canada, Sept. 21, 2019. Artists showcased their creativity by recycling waste materials and discarded objects into art to raise awareness of environment protection. (Photo: Xinhua)

