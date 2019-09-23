FIFA chief urges action against racist abuse

US captain Megan Rapinoe (left) shakes FIFA President Gianni Infantino's hand as French President Emmanuel Macron holds the trophy at the awards ceremony of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. Photo: IC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Sunday the problem of racism in Italian soccer has "not improved" after a Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted for several minutes because of racist abuse of Brazilian Dalbert.Fiorentina defender Dalbert, 26, asked the referee to halt play after half an hour at the Stadio Ennio Tardini until a warning statement was read out by the stadium speaker to jeers and whistles from the Atalanta fans.Play resumed after three minutes with visitors Fiorentina leading 1-0 after a goal from Federico Chiesa."In Italy the situation has not improved and this is serious," Infantino, in Italy ahead of the FIFA Best Awards on Monday, told the Italian Rai2 channel."Racism is fought through education, condemning it, talking about it, we cannot accept racism in society and in football."We have to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums, we need clear sentences, as in England, we must not be afraid to condemn the racists, we must fight them to the end."Since the beginning of the season, Inter Milan's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie have been targeted by monkey cries during league games without any sanction being taken.Last season, Blaise Matuidi, Kalidou Koulibaly and Moise Kean were also victims of the problem which has been recurring for years in Italy.On the pitch, Atalanta rescued a 2-2 draw with two late goals to avoid a second consecutive defeat after their 4-0 Champions League thrashing at Dinamo Zagreb in midweek.Franck Ribery scored his first Serie A goal by netting Fiorentina's second.Elsewhere, Fernando Llorente scored a brace as Napoli eased past Lecce 4-1 to keep in touch with leaders Inter Milan and second-placed Juventus, while Edin Dzeko struck a stoppage-­time winner for Roma. Spaniard Llorente, who scored in Napoli's midweek 2-0 win over Champions League holders Liverpool, grabbed the opener on 28 minutes at the San Paolo Stadium. He added a late fourth for Napoli eight minutes from time."It was a game that could have been a trap after the high of Liverpool, but the many changes helped us," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.