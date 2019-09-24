HOME >>
PHOTOS
Farmland paintings to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/9/24 18:52:31
Chinese national flag portrayed on a slope in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province
RELATED ARTICLES:
Chinese cultural show staged in Kuwait to celebrate 70th anniversary of PRC founding
Gala event held by art circle of Hong Kong to mark 70th anniversary of PRC
UN officials, envoys mark PRC's 70th founding anniversary
Posted in:
GALLERY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus