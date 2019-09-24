Nearly 8m tourists visit Beijing international horticultural expo

The Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition has received about 7.8 million visitors since it opened on April 29, the organizer said.The expo is expected to see another spike in visitors over the upcoming week-long National Day holiday after it welcomed 95,000 visitors on Saturday, Ye Dahua, deputy director of the expo's coordination bureau, said on Sunday.The Chinese Pavilion, one of the most popular destinations of the expo, has attracted more than 4 million visitors so far, according to Ye.Themed Live Green, Live Better, the expo is open until October 7 and features a vast collection of flowers, fruit trees, Chinese herbal medicines and plant landscaping techniques, as well as ideas for green development.