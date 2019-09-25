General Debate of UN General Assembly opens

Participants attend the opening of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)The General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday with the theme of "Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion."
The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
US President Donald Trump arrives to address the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Argentine President Mauricio Macri waits to address the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Dutch King Willem-Alexander addresses the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)