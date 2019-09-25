Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Experiment setting
4 Mastercard alternative
8 Gives a PG-13 to, say
13 Columbia or Brown
14 Holy ___ Empire
15 Event notification that saves a stamp
16 Ellipsis, informally
18 Pagan religion
19 Affectionate nickname
20 Slap
22 Nicki who has a feud with Cardi B
24 Astrological ram
26 Doorbell prank
29 Bacteria behind many recalls
31 Chow chow chow maker
32 Verb commonly confused with "lay"
33 Toy with an "Elevator" trick
34 December letter recipient
36 Sec
37 Prefix hidden in "wildlife conservation"
38 Founder of Pittsburgh's state
39 "Enough!"
40 Not just a challenge
44 Really bothered
45 Twisted water out of
46 Capital north of Ho Chi Minh City
48 Removes from a hose reel
52 Pigs
54 Dramatic sound effect
56 Take responsibility for something
57 Many times
58 Superstar's attitude problem
59 "Eek!"
60 Not prove victorious
61 Fix a ripDOWN
1 Many twist off
2 Swear
3 Tiny fraction of a modern hard drive
4 November civic duty
5 "This is SO bad for me!"
6 ___ Paulo
7 Picnic invaders
8 Loyalty program perks
9 Swedish DJ who sang "Wake Me Up"
10 Picture file?
11 List-shortening abbr.
12 Sizable body of water
14 Spiral-shaped pasta
17 Venus statue's missing parts?
21 Molten rock
23 "Become a member today!"
25 Space series genre
26 Start of a request for an opinion
27 Met's D.C. rival
28 Weightiness
29 Scrutinized
30 Warming winter drink
34 Take care of
35 "Surely there's more to the story?"
36 Insider's lingo
38 Solar system octet
39 Popular spring break destination in Mexico
41 ___ Babies
42 Sounds of exertion
43 "Crocodile ___" (1986 film)
47 Worshipped figure
49 Infamous time of March
50 Olympics sled
51 Winter fort material
52 Tofu base
53 1914-18 conflict, for short
55 Roswell sighting
Solution