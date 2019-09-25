Puzzle

1 Experiment setting4 Mastercard alternative8 Gives a PG-13 to, say13 Columbia or Brown14 Holy ___ Empire15 Event notification that saves a stamp16 Ellipsis, informally18 Pagan religion19 Affectionate nickname20 Slap22 Nicki who has a feud with Cardi B24 Astrological ram26 Doorbell prank29 Bacteria behind many recalls31 Chow chow chow maker32 Verb commonly confused with "lay"33 Toy with an "Elevator" trick34 December letter recipient36 Sec37 Prefix hidden in "wildlife conservation"38 Founder of Pittsburgh's state39 "Enough!"40 Not just a challenge44 Really bothered45 Twisted water out of46 Capital north of Ho Chi Minh City48 Removes from a hose reel52 Pigs54 Dramatic sound effect56 Take responsibility for something57 Many times58 Superstar's attitude problem59 "Eek!"60 Not prove victorious61 Fix a rip1 Many twist off2 Swear3 Tiny fraction of a modern hard drive4 November civic duty5 "This is SO bad for me!"6 ___ Paulo7 Picnic invaders8 Loyalty program perks9 Swedish DJ who sang "Wake Me Up"10 Picture file?11 List-shortening abbr.12 Sizable body of water14 Spiral-shaped pasta17 Venus statue's missing parts?21 Molten rock23 "Become a member today!"25 Space series genre26 Start of a request for an opinion27 Met's D.C. rival28 Weightiness29 Scrutinized30 Warming winter drink34 Take care of35 "Surely there's more to the story?"36 Insider's lingo38 Solar system octet39 Popular spring break destination in Mexico41 ___ Babies42 Sounds of exertion43 "Crocodile ___" (1986 film)47 Worshipped figure49 Infamous time of March50 Olympics sled51 Winter fort material52 Tofu base53 1914-18 conflict, for short55 Roswell sighting

Solution