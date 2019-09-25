RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Lift your head up and take a look around you. There is beauty everywhere if you know how to see it. Open your mind to new experiences and new ways of thinking and you will open doors that were previously closed off to you. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 7, 11, 15.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Take care to not let feelings of frustration over take you today. You will be able to better manage your emotions by taking a few moments alone to collect yourself when you feel your control start to slip. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you feel you are in need of some quiet time alone, do not hesitate to put aside all social media, phones and other forms of communication. Spending some time reflecting on life and what you want out of it will help get you back on the right path. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Share any positive energy you feel today with others. Your uplifting attitude will inspire others to reach new heights and in turn they will inspire you to work harder yourself. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)The air tonight will be filled with romantic tension. This is a good time to take your relationship to an all new level. Happiness and enjoyment can be yours if you'd just learn to relax. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)There is no reason for you to wait any more. Your dreams are almost in your grasp, you just need to make one last push to make them a reality. ✭✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do not overextend yourself today. It's important that you know and stick to your limits. Going too far may cause you waste valuable energy that could otherwise be focused on goals that you're sure to achieve. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Recent events may have you feeling down. Do not be so hard on yourself, no one is perfect. What is more important is how you deal with the setbacks that life brings your way. Do you run and hide or get back on that horse again? ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Time may feel like it's moving so slow that it's pretty much stopped. Take a few moments to get your mind thinking about something else and when you're ready to get back to work you'll find that everything has returned to normal. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may have to face a number of challenges today. Luckily they won't be anything you haven't dealt with before. Tonight will be a great time to head out with those closest to you. A night on the town will do everyone some good. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you make some room in your heart for another, you will discover a bountiful amount of riches will come pouring into your life. Go ahead and take it easy today. Education will allow you to get ahead at work. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)It's time to seize the day! Make sure you stay proactive in everything you do. By getting the jump on things you will be able to stay ahead of the crowd. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If someone is playing games with your heart, it may be time to move on. Although it may be painful, staying with someone who doesn't appreciate you is worse. ✭✭✭