Cross-Strait reunification an irresistible trend: spokesperson

Photo:China News Service

Achieving the country's greatness, national rejuvenation and cross-Strait reunification is the trend of history, which can never be blocked by anyone or any force, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday."The past 70 years of relations across the Taiwan Strait have witnessed compatriots on both sides of the Strait breaking down their isolation and engaging in increasingly extensive exchanges and cooperation," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.By the end of 2018, 135 million cross-Strait visits were logged, including more than 100 million made by people from Taiwan; two-way trade reached 226 billion US dollars in 2018; and by July 2019, the mainland had approved over 110,000 investment projects by businessmen from Taiwan, with the actual investment exceeding 69 billion US dollars.Over the past 70 years, the two sides across the Strait have conducted equal consultation, sought common ground while shelving differences, and improved and developed cross-Strait relations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, Ma noted."The past 70 years are also a history of opposing and deterring separatist elements advocating 'Taiwan independence,' resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advancing the peaceful reunification of the motherland," he added.