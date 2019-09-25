Linyi local wins ‘marathon’ at home

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

A local athlete from Linyi in East China's Shandong Province won a home "marathon" event on Sunday. His victory came in a near 43-kilometer race that consisted of canoeing and running.Local athlete Gong Chao won the event in just over five hours, while Wang Xinghua from Beijing won the combined open-water swimming and running race.The two-sport combination events are initiatives of the Linyi government, as it aims to promote the city through sports as traditional marathon running events have swept across the county.