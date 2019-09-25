Biased US perception hinders bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday in New York. Photo: Courtesy of China's foreign ministry

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday in New York. Wang summarized the 40 years of China-US relations. He also responded to some prominent issues that concern the public opinion. It was Wang's first public speech on China-US ties during his latest visit to the US.As China-US relations have once again reached a crossroads, Wang pointed out where China-US relations should be headed. Frankly, calmly, objectively, and rationally, Wang conveyed clear and rich information to the US and the world.Demonstrating China's style as a great power, Wang spoke in a way totally different from US politicians like US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose words have been emotional and aggressive.It is worth mentioning that US President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly earlier on Tuesday, where he criticized China over its trade policies for no reason, slammed globalism and focused on his "America First" policy.Trump is obviously launching a race of "one's own country first" and the US has the ability to squeeze other countries' interests in such races. "President Trump's third address to the United Nations General Assembly was an unmistakably nationalist one," CBS News said.People around the world can judge the significant difference in rhetoric between China and the US in their policy declaration. The Chinese side reiterated that mutually beneficial cooperation is the only right option for China and the US, and neither country has taken advantage of the other. However, the US side insists that the US has suffered losses from such cooperation.China believes that opening-up and integration represents the right direction, and neither of the two can move ahead without the other. However, some people in the US are pushing the so-called decoupling of China-US ties.Beijing has stressed that conflict and confrontation will lead to a dead end, and neither country can transform the other, while some in Washington refuse to abandon their intention of promoting an evolution in China.China has no intention to play a "game of thrones," but some American politicians are paranoid that China will replace the status of the US.Wang noted that the crux of the problems between China and the US lies in biased US perception of China. In the US, there is a growing amount of negative and radical public opinion against China, which is twisting Americans' recognition of China. China needs to make more efforts to help rectify Americans' understanding and work together with US society to avoid China-US relations being kidnapped by sentiments and paranoia, or misled by prejudiced politicians.Some Americans see China as a threat. Such mind-set has hindered the development of the bilateral relationship and caused substantial harm to the two sides' national interests.As Wang noted in his speech, "Is a peaceful, cooperative and open China an opportunity or a challenge to the US? Is a proactive and constructive China on the world stage a partner or an adversary for the US?"It is suggested that Americans should "think really hard about the key questions."