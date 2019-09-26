China condemns US House and Senate committees approval of bill on Hong Kong: spokesperson

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/26 8:35:11

Photo: IC



China on Thursday strongly condemned and opposed the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 which got approval in House and Senate committees in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus