Japanese PM Abe congratulates China on 70th founding anniversary
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/27 10:51:07
Photo: Xinhua
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday sent a congratulatory video message to China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, "on behalf of the Japanese government and people."
Back in June, the two nations signed the G20 Osaka Leaders' Declaration through joint cooperation at the G20 Osaka summit, showcasing the strong will of the G20 nations to the entire world, Abe said in the video.
"I believe the cooperation between the two sides for coping with regional and global issues will pave the way to build a new model for the two countries' relations in the future," Abe said in the video.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Japan in the spring of 2020.