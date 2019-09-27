China’s development an opportunity for the world: white paper

Photo: VCG







China has published a white paper titled "China and the world in the New Era" on Friday, which gives a comprehensive review on China's development in the past 70 years, its contribution to the world and the country's role in an evolving world.The publication comes just few days ahead the National Day, which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China.The white paper, released by the State Council Information Office, states that the country has undergone numerous great changes in the last 70 years under the leadership of CPC and managed to create an unprecedented development miracle in human history.

"China now has an impact on the world that is ever more comprehensive, profound and long-lasting, and the world is paying even greater attention to China," it said.China has managed to achieve something developed nations took several hundred years to achieve, the white paper noted. China is now the world's second largest economy, sufficed the material needs of its nearly 1.4 billion people, and achieved moderate all-round prosperity.The country's development is an opportunity for the world rather than a threat or a challenge, the paper stressed. China has become the major stabilizer and driving force of the world economic growth. It development has ushered in experience and lessons for other developing nations. Meanwhile, China will now follow the path of "power leading to hegemony."The global society is closely watching how China's relation with the world evolves along with its rise. As such, the white paper noted that the nation will always be the builder of world peace, the contributor to the global development and defender of global peace.