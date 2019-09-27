Press center for celebration of 70th anniversary of PRC founding holds 2nd press conference





China's Minister of Education Chen Baosheng, Minister of Civil Affairs Huang Shuxian, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Zhang Jinan, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Wang Menghui and Head of China's National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei attend a press conference on China's efforts to meet people's aspirations for a better life and to ensure and improve their livelihoods through development in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2019. The press center for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China held its second press conference here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

