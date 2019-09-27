China defeat Netherlands 3-1, extending perfect record to nine wins at Women's Volleyball World Cup





Players of China celebrate during the Round Robin match between China and the Netherlands at the 2019 FIVB Women's World Cup in Osaka, Japan, Sept. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

With two more matches to go, China remained unbeaten after defeating the Netherlands 3-1 here on Friday for their ninth consecutive win at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup.Zhu Ting had 22 points in the 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 victory, 20 out of 35 spike attempts. Yuan Xinyue and Zhang Changning added 16 and 15 respectively. Lonneke Sloetjes scored game-high 24 points for the Netherlands.The defending champions took a strong start 5-1 with three consecutive kill blocks from Gong Xiangyu, Yan Ni and Zhang, which forced the Netherlands to an early timeout. China spurred another 5-0 run with fast plays by Yan and Yuan Xinyue after leading by 5-3 but the Dutchwomen returned a four-point winning streak to keep the score close. Both sides exchanged good attacks and captain Zhu spearheaded China to maintain the advantage and wrapped up the first set 25-19 with a thunderous spike.The second set saw the two teams tied all the way to 7-7 as Sloetjes fired up the Netherlands while Gong and Yuan contributed points for China. However, a sudden 8-0 sprint initiated by spikes and a dink from Zhu thereafter stunned the world No. 7 team and China comfortably took a two-set lead by 25-16.The match turned gruelling in the third set as the Netherlands put up better performance on offense and defense ends, which in turn confined the Chinese attackers. Trailing from 16-17, China sent on young spiker Li Yingying, but only to see the Netherlands score a 6-1 run for a 23-17 advantage and pulled one set back 25-21 on Li's service error.Sloetjes was still sharp joined by Juliet Lohuis and Laura Dijkema to put the Netherlands 8-6 ahead into the technical timeout in the fourth set while Zhu and Yuan combined for China's first six points. After the Rio 2016 champions caught up 12-12, Zhang stood out with five points from spikes and kill blocks, giving China's a 8-2 run for the 20-14 lead and a service error by Britt Bongaerts granted China the victory 25-19.China will play world champions Serbia, which dispatched a young squad for the tournament, on Saturday.