President Xi to grant national medals and honorary titles on Sept. 29

Chinese President Xi Jinping will grant national medals and honorary titles to the honorees at a ceremony to be held in the Great Hall of the People on Sunday morning.

Photo: xinhua

Photo: xinhua





Photo: xinhua

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will also deliver an important speech at the ceremony.Xi signed a presidential decree on September 17 to award 42 Chinese and foreign individuals national medals and honorary titles, as the People's Republic of China prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary.The conferring of the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal and national honorary titles, with some to posthumous awardees, was endorsed by the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, the top legislature, at a special session on September 17.The eight honorees of the Medal of the Republic are deceased nuclear physicist Yu Min, longtime national legislator Shen Jilan, aerospace engineer Sun Jiadong, war veterans Li Yannian and Zhang Fuqing, "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping, nuclear submarine designer Huang Xuhua and Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou who led the discovery of malaria drug artemisinin.Six foreigners were awarded the Friendship Medal for their great contributions to supporting China's socialist modernization, promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries and safeguarding world peace.They are Cuba's Raul Castro Ruz, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Tanzania's Salim Ahmed Salim, Russia's Galina Kulikova, France's Jean-Pierre Raffarin and Canada's Isabel Crook.

Photo: xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: Press center for celebration of 70th anniversary of PRC founding holds 2nd press conference

The national honorary titles, including "the people's scientist," "the people's artist," "the people's hero" and "the people's role model," were granted to 28 prominent figures who have made great contributions and enjoy prestige in various fields.