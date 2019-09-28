Chinese FM calls for effective management of Kashmir issue

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for effective management of the Kashmir issue.



Addressing the General Debate of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Wang said that as a dispute left from the past, the Kashmir issue should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.



No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken, he said.



He added that as a neighbor of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see stability restored to the relationship between the two sides.